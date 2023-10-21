DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Hundreds Disrupt Classes, March Through Harvard Law School, Kennedy School in Support of Palestine.

As Dean of the College Rakesh Khurana walked to his office in Harvard Yard, students not involved with the protest stopped him and requested a selfie. After Khurana posed in the selfie, the protesters entering the Yard began to shout at him. “Dean Rakesh, we call on you to use your privilege. We call on you to use your position to free Palestine,” one protester said with a megaphone.

Apparently, courses on the dangers of magical thinking are not taught at Harvard.

Oh, and speaking of Harvard and “privilege:”