October 21, 2023

CHANGE: After It Lied About Israel, New York Times’ Verification Badge Removed By X.

In the wake of The New York Times’ false reporting , claiming the Israel Defense Forces bombed a hospital in Gaza, a report which was later totally debunked, X, formerly known as Twitter, removed the Times’ verification badge.

The Times ran an article on October 17 that trumpeted, “Israeli Strike Kills Hundreds in Hospital, Palestinians Say.” The New York Times and CNN were also caught using images from different incidents that showed buildings that had been completely destroyed.

As America’s Newspaper of Record observed on Wednesday: New York Times Patiently Awaiting Zoom Call From Hamas To See What They Should Print Today.

Posted at 10:14 am by Ed Driscoll