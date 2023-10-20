JIM TREACHER: There Are a LOT More Anti-Semites Out There Than I Thought.

I’m particularly fascinated by the bigots tearing down those posters of Israeli hostages. What do they think they’re accomplishing? How does it help the terrorists they revere? Hamas wants us to know they have those hostages!

Maybe it’s cognitive dissonance. Lefties want to think of themselves as the good guys. So, when presented with direct evidence that their heroes are holding innocent women and children hostage — the Jews they didn’t slaughter on Oct. 7 — these cretins fly into a rage. Seeing those human faces completely destroys their self-conception as champions of justice, so they literally tear down the source of their mental agony. It’s the only thing they can do to ease the pain.

After all, they can’t admit they’re wrong about anything. If they were capable of that, they wouldn’t be leftists.

Then there’s this blithering idiot: