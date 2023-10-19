DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: The Ivy League Is Paving The Road To Hell.

Economist Thomas Sowell once said, “The road to hell is paved with Ivy League degrees.” I believe him. I’ve always believed that. Now, the rest of the country might believe him too.

A sense of evil has disseminated across elite campuses since October 7, the day Hamas organized a coordinated offensive on southern Israel by massacring 260 civilians at a music festival.

Hamas presented us with the worst of humanity — the slaughtering of the innocent, the abduction of women, and the beheading of babies. Yet various student bodies responded to the acts of terrorism by supporting them.

You’ve seen the demonstrations across social media and cable news.

Notably, Harvard students signed a letter blaming Israeli victims for the ensuing violence in Gaza.

Students at Columbia walked around campus carrying Palestinian flags, chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” code for “wipe Israel from the map.”

A professor at Columbia called the Hamas attack “awesome.”