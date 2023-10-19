THE SCIENCE IS SETTLED: Soaking in a hot tub has the ‘same health benefits’ as going for a 30-minute jog, scientists reveal.
The sample size was tiny but I say why take chances running on busy streets?
THE SCIENCE IS SETTLED: Soaking in a hot tub has the ‘same health benefits’ as going for a 30-minute jog, scientists reveal.
The sample size was tiny but I say why take chances running on busy streets?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.