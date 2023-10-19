NEO: I think that if we had to fight WWII today we would not win.

I believe that, were we to fight a war like WWII today, we would not be able to win. I don’t say that because we lack the weapons or the skills. I say it because I believe that we would fight with our hands voluntarily tied behind our backs. I base that on a few things. One is the chart that can be found here. I can’t seem to copy it, so you’ll have to follow the link to see it, but it shows the results of a poll that demonstrates enormous generational differences in the answers to the question of whether Israel’s military response to the Hamas attack is fully justified. It goes from 81% agreement from those 65+ to 27% agreement from those who are 18-34 years old. And then of course there is the woke agenda of so much of today’s military.

Ed Morrissey adds, “All of these are good points, but there’s another more fundamental reason — we can no longer produce war materiel like we did in the 1940s. Our status as the Arsenal of Democracy has been destroyed by the sharp decline in our manufacturing capacity and the lack of a skilled workforce to man it.”

The recent British War Factories series made that abundantly clear – in WWII, America had a massive amount of manufacturing capability, and its assembly lines were too far away from the Axis to attack. Our lesser output today, combined with a president whose brain is guacamole and a cabinet with no one in charge, and its no wonder our enemies are licking their chops.