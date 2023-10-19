COLD WAR II: China is building up its nuclear weapons arsenal faster than previous projections, a US report says. “The 2023 report finds that Beijing is on pace to field more than 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030, continuing a rapid modernization aimed at meeting Xi’s goal of having a ‘world class’ military by 2049.”
