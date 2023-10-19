October 19, 2023

IF IT WEREN’T FOR DOUBLE STANDARDS, THEY’D HAVE NO STANDARDS AT ALL: It’s been reported here earlier, but JustTheNews drives home the point.

“Carrying banners blaring the single word “ceasefire,” the demonstrators gathered en masse and staged a sit in […] Critics of the demonstrators characterized the event as an “insurrection” in an apparent reference to an oft-used term for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.”

Hysterical journalists bought the “insurrection” and “treason” narrative hook, line and sinker. If anyone is naïve enough that these Pro-Hamas people will be subjected to the same abuse (denial of due process, in particular) as those involved — or even nearby J6 — you only need to look back at the disruption of the Kavanaugh hearings by fools dressed as “Handmaidens” and their kid-glove treatment.

That wasn’t considered  an “insurrection” or “obstruction of government business” at all. Of course not. Why would they be?
Equal justice for some, more equal justice for others.

Posted at 9:34 am by Charles Glasser