BURIED LEDE: CNN FINALLY COMMITS ACTUAL JOURNALISM. CNN Puts AOC On The Spot Regarding Calls For Ceasefire.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reminds me of the annual safety videos you’re required to watch and get quizzed on at work.

In other words, if there’s a fire in the building, you’re not going to whip out the policy and read up on what you should do about it – you just get the hell out.

CNN correspondent Abby Phillip halts AOC every time she attempts to dodge providing direct answers with a bunch of fluff, and it’s a beautiful moment.

Phillip: “As all of this kind of kicked off, you and several other of your colleagues, released a statement calling for a ceasefire in the region. But, I wonder, what is Israel supposed to do about Hamas after they murdered, brutalized, abducted over 1,000 of their citizens? Are they supposed to just do nothing?”