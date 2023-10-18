BURIED LEDE: CNN FINALLY COMMITS ACTUAL JOURNALISM. CNN Puts AOC On The Spot Regarding Calls For Ceasefire.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reminds me of the annual safety videos you’re required to watch and get quizzed on at work.
In other words, if there’s a fire in the building, you’re not going to whip out the policy and read up on what you should do about it – you just get the hell out.
CNN correspondent Abby Phillip halts AOC every time she attempts to dodge providing direct answers with a bunch of fluff, and it’s a beautiful moment.
Phillip: “As all of this kind of kicked off, you and several other of your colleagues, released a statement calling for a ceasefire in the region. But, I wonder, what is Israel supposed to do about Hamas after they murdered, brutalized, abducted over 1,000 of their citizens? Are they supposed to just do nothing?”
Behold the vacuous word salad that results:
Wow.
