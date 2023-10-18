DISPATCHES FROM THE HOUSE OF STEPHANOPOULOS: Tlaib refuses to apologize for blaming Israel for Gaza hospital blast, attacks Biden.

“The American Jewish community in my district, and all of you here. I just know how much courage it’s taken to speak up. Many of you have been targeted. You’re being gas lit. Some people are losing their jobs. Folks are getting events canceled. Literally, their First Amendment right wiped away for standing up and saying that children deserve to live. It is literally inhumane for my colleagues to allow that to continue and say nothing,” Tlaib said.

Tlaib also slammed President Joe Biden for his support for Israel’s actions since the Hamas terrorist attack.

“To my president, to our president … I want him to know, as a Palestinian American and somebody in Muslim faith, I’m not going to forget this. And I think a lot of people are not going to forget this,” Tlaib said.