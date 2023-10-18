MARK JUDGE: Bored With Comparing Trump to Hitler, This Writer Compares Him to … Chairman Mao.

It’s a real shame. I was looking forward to reading Red Memory: The Afterlives of China’s Cultural Revolution by journalist Tania Branigan. China’s Cultural Revolution, roughly 1966-1976, was one of the bloodiest and most insane periods in the history of communism. It was an attempt to try and purge communist China of all Western ideas, from Christianity to capitalism. An estimated two million were killed, and 30 million persecuted and punished. While she’s a liberal journalist for Britain’s Guardian, Branigan is a very sharp writer. She’s a rational adult, — or so I thought. She would clearly describe the horrifying evil of the Cultural Revolution and not fall back on some hysterical comparison of Mao’s genocidal follies with … four years of peace and prosperity under President Donald Trump. Right? Is that too much to ask?

It is for Rachel Maddow: Rachel Maddow says Trump wants to ‘execute’ those at MSNBC.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said Wednesday that if former President Donald Trump is elected again, he would put the news station on trial and “execute us.” “He wants to put MSNBC on trial for treason so that he can execute us,” Ms. Maddow said Wednesday on “The View.” * * * * * * * * * Ms. Maddow said that Mr. Trump is “basically portraying a future for America … in which we don’t have another election after that,” because he talks about how “the elections are all rigged, that the democratic process can’t be trusted.”

I’m so old, I can remember Naomi Wolf saying the same thing about John McCain and Sarah Palin in 2008 at the Huffington Post:

I believe the Rove-Cheney cabal is using Sarah Palin as a stalking horse, an Evita figure, to put a popular, populist face on the coming police state and be the talk show hostess for the end of elections as we know them. If McCain-Palin get in, this will be the last true American election. She will be working for Halliburton, KBR, Rove and Cheney into the foreseeable future.

Plus ça change…

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Puhleez. If Rachel Maddow actually thought Trump was Chairman Mao, she’d be supporting him 100%.