KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Biden’s ‘Hamas Helper’ Trip to Israel Was an Embarrassing Disaster. “Biden is giving money to Gaza. No matter how many times the Democrats and other leftists around the world deny it, Gaza IS Hamas, and vice-versa. The people of Gaza have chosen Hamas to be in charge and that’s not really a casual hook up type of relationship that is easy to break off. There is no demarcation point where Gaza ends and Hamas begins. It’s a distinction that’s made by leftists to whip college kids into a frenzy and justify funneling funds to terrorists.”