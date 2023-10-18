GOOD: Twitter’s Latest Test Puts Some New Users In Read-Only Mode Unless They Pay. “Elon Musk has a new plan to solve the spam and bot problem on X, formerly known as Twitter. That solution is called ‘Not a Bot’ and it involves an unverified user paying $1 per year to prove that they are indeed human. If the user pays, they will have the ability to tweet and share content from other accounts, as well as to “like,” reply to, and quote other posts. If the user doesn’t pay, however, their account will be relegated to read-only mode.”