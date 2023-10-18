BREAKING: Biden announces $100m aid in Gaza.
In a post on his official X handle, the money would support over one million displaced and conflict-affected Palestinians.
“I just announced $100 million for humanitarian assistance in Gaza and the West Bank. This money will support over 1 million displaced and conflict-affected Palestinians. And we will have mechanisms in place so this aid reaches those in need – not Hamas or terrorist groups,” the post read.
