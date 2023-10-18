JIM TREACHER: The Curious Case of the Hospital That Didn’t Blow Up.

As it turns out, the people who behead babies and lie about it will also lie about other stuff.

Yesterday we got the news that Israel blew up a hospital in Gaza and killed 500 people.

However, there were a few minor, nitpicky problems with the story: 1) The hospital wasn’t blown up, 2) Nowhere near 500 people were killed, and 3) Israel had nothing to do with it.

It didn’t happen the way Hamas claimed it happened. A misfiring Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket hit the hospital. It torched some cars in the parking lot and killed some people, but not 500. That’s awful for the people who were killed, but Israel didn’t kill them.

If any of this is a shock to you, then you must work in the media.