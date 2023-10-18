ENDORSED: Abolish TSA.

Compare the border situation to that of your local airport TSA checkpoint. In addition to ensuring that you wait in unreasonably long lines, you are sure to be frisked, scanned, and non-verbally assaulted if you so much as look at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents the wrong way.

TSA screens over two million air travelers in the U.S. per day. That’s roughly 730 million per year. Before you even get to the checkpoint, you have to be able to show a photo ID if requested. To get that ID, you may have had to take a driving test, or a citizenship test, but at the very least, you have to have a permanent address and prove you are here legally. You need a photo ID to fly.

You have to be deemed safe to be around other passengers, so if you exhibit signs of drunkenness, drug abuse, hostility, or pose any other risk or threat to other passengers, you are singled out and “de-planed.” If your luggage is the wrong size or that shampoo bottle looks threatening, sorry, it’s not coming.

And this is for domestic travel. Entering the United States at an international airport entails much more scrutiny.