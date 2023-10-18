ASHLEY MCCULLY: The Truth About Death Panels. “This in-depth article is not meant to state that Sarah Palin was right, nor is it aimed at vindicating the legacy media. To be honest, I have beef with both. Rather, it will show you that death panels have been around for a long time, in plain sight.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.