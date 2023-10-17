HOW IT STARTED: How did Jason Williams win big in New Orleans DA race? A grassroots army, drumbeat of ‘change.’

Outside the campaign, groups like Voters Organized to Educate and Step Up for Action also hit the streets with their own canvassing teams. Many of their canvassers were formerly incarcerated people who spoke about the effect that the prosecutor’s office had on them. Spending from outside groups, like the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana, also evened the fundraising score. Although as a non-profit it doesn’t endorse, it mounted a six-figure media buy to run “issue” ads about the candidates’ positions on marijuana charges that dovetailed neatly with Williams’ message. Investor George Soros also dumped $220,000 into the campaign to defeat Landrum.

—The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate, December 12th, 2020.

How It’s Going: Soros-backed Louisiana district attorney carjacked at gunpoint with his mother: reports. Orleans Parish DA Jason Williams was elected in 2020 after running on a platform of social justice and bail reform.

The George Soros-backed Orleans Parish, Louisiana, district attorney and his mother were carjacked Monday night in New Orleans by two suspects who allegedly pointed high-powered automatic rifles at them, according to reports. FOX 8 in New Orleans reported that district attorney’s office spokesperson Keith Lampkin confirmed DA Jason Williams, and his mother were carjacked at gunpoint as he was helping her into a car. “DA Williams and his mother were unharmed, and both thank the [New Orleans Police Department] for their hard work tonight and every night responding to crime victims,” Lampkin told the station.

—Fox News, yesterday.

As Tom Cotton wrote in 2021: Recall, Remove and Replace Every Last Soros Prosecutor.