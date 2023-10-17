GRETA LOSES THE PLOT: Why is Greta protesting against a wind farm?

The turbines sit on the land of a semi-nomadic indigenous people, the Sámi, whose at least 70,000 members mostly live in Norway, but also inhabit Sweden, Finland and the Kola Peninsula in the Russian Federation. At issue are the Sámi ancestral lands and the pastures of reindeer herders. For Greta, their rights, and those of indigenous peoples everywhere, trump humanity’s need for electricity – even if that electricity is green. In this case, the Fosen Vind development is held to have broken national and international law by erecting the turbines, and by building 131km of connecting roads and power lines. Its actions, critics say, ‘have destroyed winter pastures and migration routes crucial for maintaining sustainable reindeer herding’. And so Fosen Vind is held up by activists as an example of ‘green colonialism’.