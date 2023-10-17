CONSERVING CONSERVATISM MOST CONSERVATIVELY: ‘Cue the Calliope Music’: Bill Kristol Explains Why He Supports Democrats, and Twitter Has Thoughts.

I came to D.C. to work in the Reagan Administration because (to oversimplify) it was pro-Constitution, pro-U.S. global leadership, pro-military, pro-Israel, pro-democratic capitalism, and pro-American dream. And that's why I now support the Biden Administration and Democrats.

— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 17, 2023