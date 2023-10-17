DISPATCHES FROM THE MINISTRY OF TRUTH: The Left Is Seriously Trying To Cancel George Orwell Now.
Progressives are now trying to cancel author George Orwell, according to an article published Sunday.
A biography of Orwell’s wife, Eileen O’Shaughnessy, describes him as a “sadistic, misogynistic, homophobic, and sometimes violent man,” according to the Telegraph. And apparently the darkness within his most iconic text “1984” was a reflection of the inner Orwell … so one biographer claims.
“He desperately wants to be decent, and wanting to be decent is an honourable thing, a noble thing. But writing a book like 1984, which is violent, misogynist, sadistic, grim, paranoid: that comes out of a writer’s flaws,” O’Shaughnessy’s biographer, Anna Funder claimed of Orwell, with absolutely no grounds to base her assertion on.
Does J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” storyline mean she is a violent wizard with delusional tendencies? No. So why would “1984” mean Orwell was a psycho?
The irony of the left trying to cancel Orwell, who isn’t alive to defend himself, over absolutely nothing, is beyond ridiculous. It’s downright embarrassingly, and shows how utterly thin-skinned we are in 2023.
Related: Reading ‘Lord Of The Rings’ And ‘1984’ Could Lead To Right-Wing Extremism, Gov’t Report Warns.
But not always, alas: “I read a preface [Walter] Cronkite wrote to a paperback edition of George Orwell’s 1984, and discovered he thought that the target of the novel was not the brutal devastation of life, private and public, under totalitarianism, but chiefly the danger posed by the technology of modernity. ‘1984 is an anguished lament and a warning that vibrates powerfully when we may not be strong enough nor wise enough nor moral enough to cope with the kind of power we have learned to amass,’ Cronkite wrote. Throughout this preface, the Soviet Union and China, whose governments treated their respective populations as conquered nations, go unmentioned.”