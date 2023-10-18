KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Love Him or Hate Him, Ron DeSantis Gets Things Done. “If Biden did have any leadership skills, sane people wouldn’t be dreading his trip to Israel. We know, however, that absolutely nothing good can come of the involvement of Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in a matter as delicate as the powder keg in the Middle East. It’s like handing a drunk the keys to sports car that’s had all of its lug nuts removed.”