WELCOME TO THE PARTY, PAL: Massachusetts Gov. Healey warns state nearly out of room to house new illegal immigrants. “Massachusetts, however, is not the only Democratic bastion to buckle under the weight of a migration surge. New York City, for its part, has sought to suspend its own ‘right-to-shelter’ mandate as it struggles to accommodate tens of thousands of illegal immigrants. More than 110,000 have arrived in the Big Apple over the past year, straining the city’s resources and forcing Democratic Mayor Eric Adams to pursue non-conventional housing options.”