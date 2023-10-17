WELL, HE HASN’T GOTTEN ANY YOUNGER SINCE THE LAST POLL: Age Issue Still Serious for Biden, Voters Say. “The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 72% of Likely U.S. Voters believe Biden’s age is a serious problem in terms of his chances of winning reelection in 2024, including 46% who think it’s a Very Serious problem. Twenty-five percent (25%) don’t consider Biden’s age a serious problem for next year’s election. These findings are essentially unchanged since May.”