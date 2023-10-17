THE SCIENCE IS NEVER SETTLED: Scientists propose sweeping new law of nature, expanding on evolution. “Titled the ‘law of increasing functional information,’ it holds that evolving systems, biological and non-biological, always form from numerous interacting building blocks like atoms or cells, and that processes exist – such as cellular mutation – that generate many different configurations. Evolution occurs, it holds, when these various configurations are subject to selection for useful functions.”
