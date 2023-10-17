MARK ELLIS: The GOP’s Public Relations Problem.

When conservative commentators like Mark Levin and Dick Morris passionately share the opinion that the vacant Speakership debacle is a public relations disaster that threatens what looks like auspicious prospects for the GOP in 2024, there’s a real problem.

Most potential swing voters of any party affiliation who might pull the lever for the Republican Party next year don’t follow or necessarily care about Congressional inside baseball. They only see the rift, don’t fully grasp the difference between MAGA Republicans and candidates in more moderate districts who could lose their seats if their votes help award the speakership to an unapologetic Trumpian like Jim Jordan.

I’ve favored Jordan as prospective speaker since sometime during the middle of President Trump’s term in office, when the Ohio congressman rose to prominence giving the left Truman-esque hell on the House floor.

The axiom that Democrats unite and Republicans fight is in heavy rotation now, and the left is desperately spotlighting GOP division in hopes of diverting attention away from failures and complicities on everything from Covid to Afghanistan, to alleged Biden corruption, the alarming Iran deal, high crime, and a border crisis that even left-leaning pundits speculate might be the issue retrospectively cited as chief cause of 2024’s Democrat defeat.