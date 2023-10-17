BLUE ON BLUE: Anti-Israel Democrats Face Campaign Finance Woes and Primary Challenges.

Reps. Cori Bush (D., Mo.) and Ayanna Pressley (D., Mass.) are both spending money faster than they can raise it, according to the representatives’ most recent financial disclosure forms. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) has seen a precipitous drop in her fundraising each year since 2019 and only brought in $151,000 for the quarter ending Sept. 30. And Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) raised less than half of what she brought in during the same timeframe in 2019.

The Squad’s lackluster fundraising could pose a problem as its members fight to keep their seats in what could be a contentious election cycle. The progressive representatives have maintained their staunch criticism of Israel and support for terrorist-linked groups in the wake of Hamas’s attacks on the Jewish state, which have left more than 1,400 Israelis and at least 30 Americans dead. The Squad’s anti-Israel rhetoric has drawn criticism from the Biden White House and moderate Democrats, some of whom may bring primary challenges to the Squad members in 2024.

Omar, along with Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D., N.Y.) and Summer Lee (D., Pa.), could face primary challenges because of their anti-Israel positions, Jewish Insider reported Monday.