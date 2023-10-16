UNEXPECTEDLY: No Rally-around-the-Flag Effect for ‘Vibrant’ Biden So Far.

The Hamas attack on Israel was not a direct attack on the United States, but the attack killed at least 30 Americans, and to many of us, it was so heinous and bloodthirsty that it felt like an attack on America, or perhaps against humanity itself. In past crises, public-opinion polling has shown a “rally around the flag” effect — a surge in support for the head of state and reduced criticism for the leader of a country.

So far, that hasn’t happened for President Biden. Americans’ opinions of Biden appear pretty much the same as two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, as Dominic notes, Sky News asked Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen whether Joe Biden has the energy for another five years in office. She answered that Biden is “very involved, very vibrant.” When Americans think of Biden, I don’t think “vibrant” is the word that comes to mind.