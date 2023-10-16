ART HISTORY: After 500+ Years, X-Rays Have Revealed an Amazing Secret Inside the Mona Lisa. “We know Leonardo da Vinci as a famed Italian painter, but what about da Vinci as a chemist? New research into the Mona Lisa shows that da Vinci may very well have crafted a new type of paint mixture that then endured as the norm for centuries.”
