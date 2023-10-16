WE ARE SO DOOMED: “California Students Can No Longer Be Suspended for ‘Willful Defiance’: Could Nationwide Change Be Next?” This evidently is a response to the fact that African American and disabled students are suspended for willful defiance more often than whites, Asians, or non-disabled students. Otherwise, suspensions would be fine with the California legislature.

This issue came before the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights a few years ago. Somehow our chairwoman at the time got it into her head that all races misbehave at the same rate and that the only reason African American students get punished more is that teachers are racist. The other aspect of that report that was surreal was the notion that we should be upset that disabled students get disciplined more than nondisabled students. For Pete’s sake, we DEFINE students who misbehave a lot as “disabled.” Then we act surprised that students who misbehave a lot continue to misbehave a lot. Yes, of course, I dissented.