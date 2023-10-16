KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The Deadly Palestinian Public Relations Scam That Dupes the Left. “Like I said in the headline, it’s an actual public relations scam. The rich ‘Palestinian’ history that the perpetually aggrieved American protester class thinks is being fought for is a work of creative fiction. It’s an even easier sell to the American Left today, given that they spent all of 2020 convincing themselves that Joe Biden was a thoughtful centrist who would bring some class to the White House.”