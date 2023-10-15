PROPORTIONALITY…FAIRNESS…WHATEVER YOU WANT TO CALL IT REARING ITS UGLY AND ANTI-SEMITIC HEAD:

Hamas created the Middle Eastern equivalent of an Einsatzgruppe, which were the Nazi military units tasked with one thing…the destruction of Eastern European Jewry. Should Israel treat them as if they are a standing army fighting under the flag of a sovereign nation, or as a savagely Jew-hating gang of maniacs that have been inculcated with one idea their entire lives…that the life of a Jew means nothing, and taking that life is a good thing? Himmler and Heydrich would be proud of the Pallies!

Well, they certainly were proud of their Middle Eastern allies back in the day: Nazi Antisemitism & Islamist Hate.