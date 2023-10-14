LEON PANETTA: I Don’t Regret Signing Hunter Biden Laptop Letter, ‘Disinformation Is Involved Here.’

Baier followed up, “You don’t think that it was real?”

Panetta responded, “I think that disinformation is involved here. I think Russian disinformation is part of what we’re seeing everywhere. I don’t trust the Russians, and that’s exactly why I was concerned that the public not trust the Russians either.”

Baier then asked, “[O]bviously, Hunter Biden said it was his laptop and this investigation continues. So, you don’t have any regrets about doing what you did?”

Panetta responded, “No, I don’t have any regrets about not trusting the Russians.”