AMERICA TO FORD: Your Electric Trucks Can Drop Dead. “Buck notes today that with sales of the F150 Lightning tanking, Ford has now canceled all dealer stock orders for the vehicle. Dealers are stuck with thousands of trucks they cannot sell. As Buck puts it, dealers are ‘choking on a 97-day supply of Lightnings nationwide with 3,632 for sale.’ Ideally, dealers stock a 60-day supply of vehicles they need to sell.”