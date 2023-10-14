GERMANY IS PARTYING LIKE IT’S 1939 ONCE AGAIN: Anti-Semites Marking Jewish Houses With Star Of David In Berlin: Reports.

Perhaps if Hamas supporters bristle at being compared to Nazis, they should stop doing stuff that Nazis used to do. Err, like this fellow: Author Dylan Evans tweets about ‘final solution’, things immediately go horribly wrong for him.

Dylan Evans is currently research officer in Evolutionary Robotics at the University of Bath. Previously he was a research fellow in the Philosophy Department at King’s College London, where he was involved in a project on the evolution of the emotions. His previous books include Emotion: the Science of Sentiment and Introducing Evolutionary Psychology. He contributes regularly to the Guardian, and broadcasts frequently.

Including broadcasting this, before nuking his account:

Exit question: “Are we the baddies?”