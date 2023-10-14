HOW WE GOT HERE: Stop Being Shocked—Once and for All. “Tablet didn’t wade into the culture wars for its own sake. We did it because we feared we saw an emerging world in which the broad-minded American civic ideals and institutions that had kept us safe for so long were falling apart, which was bad for the country—and also meant that Jews would once again be seen as enemies to be eliminated. As a result, our archive now looks like the answer to the question faced by so many people this week—namely: What the hell is going on? Below is a selection from the past five years.”