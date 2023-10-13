JIM TREACHER: Do Americans Have the Right to Applaud Hamas Murdering Jewish Babies?

Look, I’m a free speech guy. I support your right to say something stupid, or even evil. I’ll tell you that you’re wrong, but you get to be wrong in the United States of America. That’s what sets us apart from almost every other country in the world.

But…

Doncha just hate that word?

But… let’s say one of your employees decides to grow a toothbrush mustache and starts goose-stepping around the office in a brown shirt, yelling “Heil Hitler!” and “Gas the Jews!”

Would that be out of line? Would you be within your rights to fire him?

How is “Death to Israel” any different? It’s another style of anti-Semitism, but the message is the same. A keffiyeh on an American college campus is just a hipster swastika.

I keep hearing how dangerous Trump voters are because of their anti-Semitism. The FBI is even watching them. Well, how about the people who are openly calling for the genocide of Jews?

“Kill all the Jews” isn’t an opinion. It’s a threat. And when you make a threat, you’re accountable for it.

I wouldn’t expect an employer to hire a guy with White Power tattoos all over him. Why should I expect an employer to hire somebody whose anti-Semitism is cloaked in euphemisms and nitpicking and cynical lies?

You get to say what you want. I get to choose whether I want to pay you for your labor. God bless America.