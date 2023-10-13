RELIGION OF PEACE UPDATE: Virginia School Board Member Opposes Moment Of Silence For Victims Of Hamas Attack. “Fairfax County School Board member Abrar Omeish — who in September 2021 opposed a resolution honoring the victims of the 9/11 attacks — opposed a moment of silence for victims of the Hamas attacks. Omeish’s father, Esam Omeish, has served as director of the Dar al-Hijrah mosque in Falls Church, Virginia, which hired as its imam Anwar al-Awlaki, whom President Barack Obama later ordered killed by a drone strike. The mosque was attended by two of the 9/11 hijackers as well as the shooter in the 2009 attack on Fort Hood, Texas.”