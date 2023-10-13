NEWS ORGANIZATION DOES ACTUAL PUBLIC SERVICE: Hell would freeze over before CNN or The New York Times followed suit, but John Solomon’s Just The News is doing the right thing simply because it’s the right thing to do: “Just the News partners with anti-Semitism nonprofit to raise funds for Hamas massacre survivors”

“Just the News is partnering with the Combat Antisemitism Movement nonprofit to raise funds for survivors of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, with major donors promising to match dollar-for-dollar each contribution made by the news organization’s readers, viewers and listeners. Proceeds will be donated to the Israel Emergency Support Fund, which has been set up to raise money for frontline responders in Israel, including the Magen David Adom, the country’s national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance and blood bank service, and the Soroka Hospital of Beersheva, closest major medical center to where last Saturday’s attacks occurred in southern Israel. Proceeds will also go to two kibbutzes where horrible massacres occurred.”

You can make a donation here.