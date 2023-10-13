LAUGHING WOLF ON WHAT AN AMERICAN OCT7 MIGHT LOOK LIKE: Thoughts & Sea Changes.

To go back to the networks here and elsewhere, I was asked about my thoughts on targets. I think it depends on which group is involved. In terms of what some here may have been thinking, I believe they thought they could control a significant amount of those coming in and use them much like BLM during the ‘Summer of Love.’ Which also seems to answer the question of if BLM or Antifa were the Brown Shirts. To me, looks like the avowed Marxists (see their own statements) won that dubious prize, and it looks like Antifa got somewhat double-crossed in the process. Wondering if that might be a result of realizing that Antifa has some interesting ties overseas and might be taking its orders from eleswhere and not here as good little troops. Hmmmmm.

Given where some of the Antifa leadership is reported to have gotten their training, I find it interesting that some of the attacks (probes) on our power grid seem to also be tied to certain parts of Europe according to some reports I’ve seen. Betting in both cases that those who train and lead may not speak Russian, but I bet those who trained them did. Bet they are tied together in other ways too.

Target selection here depends on which group. I suspect the Chinese controlled groups will go for military and infrastructure. Hard to do much about an attack on Taiwan if we can’t get planes off the ground, ships to sea, or other such delights. Russian backed is much the same, though I would expect them to hit more at the power grid and food. Those backed by the Mad Mullahs and similar will hit soft targets and go for general rape and murder in order to humiliate, terrorize, and show dominance over the Great Satan. There are some other groups rumored to have people here courtesy of our insecure southern border that might go for different, or at least different combinations.

Short version is that I see our power grid, transportation, food production and distribution as the “serious” targets, with schools, events (raves/concerts anyone?), religious services and other soft targets being the choice of the terrorist crowd. I can also see some of the serious crowd using the soft-target crowd as cover so they can do things and make it look like a part of the terror. I also think that if you live in a Blue city, things will be very bad. The idea was (I think) to make you scared and willing to give up freedoms for the illusion of safety. That plays right into the terrorist/soft-target crowd and they may well ramp that up on their own.