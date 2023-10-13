DIFFERENCES MATTER:

GROUND INVASION IMMINENT: The Israel Defense Forces tells residents of Gaza City to evacuate towards southern Gaza due to what appears to be an imminent ground invasion by 300,000 IDF Forces. A spokesman said the IDF understands that the evacuation could take time and that it's… — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 13, 2023

“Meanwhile, Hamas is telling the Palestinian citizens to stay put in order to use them as human shields.”

Hamas needs dead Palestinian children to muster international opinion against Israel for retaliating against Hamas’s murder of Israeli children.