SOMEBODY SET UP US THE BOMB: Speaker at Dearborn Palestinian Rally Says White Supremacists Wave Israeli Flags. “How many white supremacy rallies has this guy been to, first of all….[D]on’t white supremacist groups typically hate Jewish people? The best example would be — oh, I don’t know — Nazis.”
October 14, 2023
