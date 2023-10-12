RICHARD C LYONS: What Comes as No Surprise.

It is not surprising that last August, the Democrat Biden administration finalized an appeasement policy deal to free $6 Billion of Iranian assets frozen in South Korean banks since 2019 sanctions were imposed by the Trump administration.

It is not surprising that, since the appeasement deal was OK’d in August and funding was in the pipeline, there have been bi-weekly meetings in Lebanon and Syria between such terrorist luminaries as Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad al-Nakhalah, Hamas military chief Saleh al-Arouri, and Iran’s Republican Guard’s “Quds Force” head Ismail Qaani. Or that at least two of these meetings were attended by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

After all, Iran has been funding Hamas and Hezbollah with $100 Million and $700 Million, respectively, on an annual basis for years. And they had just received a vocal promise of $6 billion for further operations. And these are not the only terrorist organizations Iran funds for military operations: there are 19 terrorist organizations operating as Iranian proxies on every border of U.S. ally Israel at this moment.

What is not a surprise is that, since the invasion, Hamas militants are threatening to kill hostages if Israel uses further military force to defeat Hamas.