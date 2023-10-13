SURPRISING EXACTLY NO ONE IN WASHINGTON: Federal authorities accuse Menendez of acting as foreign agent. “The indictment charges Nadine Menendez — the senator’s wife — and Wael Hana, a North Jersey businessman, arranged a series of meetings and dinners with Egyptian officials and later acted as conduits between the senator and Egyptian officials. In return for Sen. Menendez’s influence on these and other matters, prosecutors say, Sen. and Mrs. Menendez received bars of gold, cash, and other items, accusations first aired in the initial indictment unveiled last month.”

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): It would be easier to make a list of people in Washington who aren’t on some sort of foreign payroll.