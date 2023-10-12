DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Israeli student beaten with stick outside Columbia University library.

A 19-year-old woman attacked a 24-year-old male Israeli student with a stick outside of Columbia University’s main library amid division on campus regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

The police responded to a report of the assault in Morningside Heights – outside Butler Library – at 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, cops said.

The attack occurred when the victim confronted the woman after watching her tear down flyers displaying the names and pictures of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas last weekend, according to the Columbia Daily Spectator, which first reported the attack.

The victim, who asked to be referred to as I.A. in an interview with The Spectator for fear of his safety, suffered minor injuries that include a bruised hand and broken ring finger.

I.A. will not be returning to campus for several days, and warned other Jewish and Israeli students about hostilities on campus as protests over the war continue.

“We were all kinds of shocked that this stuff can happen on our own campus, which should be a safe haven,” I.A. said.