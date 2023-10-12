GET WOKE, GO…: Ad Firm Tied To Bud Light/Dylan Mulvaney Disaster Fires Multiple Executives.

An ad firm tied to Bud Light’s disastrous partnership with Dylan Mulvaney has axed multiple top employees.

Captiv8 was identified by the New York Post as the third party marketing firm responsible for teaming the two sides up, and it’s now dished out massive layoffs.

The company, which previously fired employees over the summer, laid off 20% of its workers in late September, according to the New York Post. A total of 30 people were fired.