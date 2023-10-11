HATE ISN’T HATE WHEN IT’S DIRECTED AT THE CORRECT VICTIMS: SPLC Silent as Leftists Appear to Celebrate Hamas Terrorist Attacks Against Israel.

Students for Justice in Palestine, a U.S. pro-Palestinian group that has reportedly harassed Jews on college campuses, has organized a national “day of resistance” for Thursday. The organization’s document does not call for “peaceful protests” and only mentions peace in the context of condemning the Jewish state. “The occupation, the day to day and the existence of Israel is not peaceful; there is no ‘maintaining the peace’ with a violent settler state,” it reads.

The Anti-Defamation League expressed concerns about the Students for Justice in Palestine event. “Although these are all nonviolent tactics, they raise the real possibility of creating a hostile environment for Jewish students, and the confrontational spirit that permeates the toolkit raises the concern that these actions could lead to acts of harassment or vandalism targeting Jewish students and organizations,” the ADL Center on Extremism, an SPLC ally, wrote.

For its part, Hamas issued a “Declaration of General Mobilization” Tuesday, in what an expert warned was an “unambiguous call to arms” for supporters across the world.