PLAYBOY > HARVARD:

I’m so old, I can remember when it would have been shocking to suggest that Playboy Magazine has more moral sense than Harvard University. Nowadays, maybe that doesn’t come as a surprise. In any event, it’s true. When former porn performer Mia Khalifa tweeted her support for Hamas’s mass murderers and suggested that the killers should film their deeds horizontally so she could see them better, Playboy promptly cashiered her: