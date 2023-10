GLENN GREENWALD:

The fraudulent "disinformation industry" was invented after Brexit and Trump's 2016 win because Western elites concluded online free speech is too dangerous.

This EU study — designed to legally force X to censor more — is supremely fraudulent:https://t.co/dK2JG7VU8X pic.twitter.com/6jOu5PrOQi

