KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Even Now, Democrats Are Having a Hard Time Breaking Up With Their Terrorist Pals. “There isn’t any ambiguity in what’s going on in Israel. It shouldn’t be difficult to come up with a variety of ways to disparage and condemn Hamas and anyone who supports them. Unless, of course, you too support evil.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.